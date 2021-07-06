checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Geologist and Mining Hydrogeologist Matt Vitale, P.G. To Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Vitale, P.G. to its strategic advisory …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV) (FSE:7S2) (OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Vitale, P.G. to its strategic advisory board. Mr. Vitale has over eighteen years of experience practicing as a mining hydrogeologist and consulting geologist throughout the Americas and other parts of the world. Mr. Vitale looks to reinforce and advance Scotch Creek's Clayton Valley lithium projects.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "We are very excited about the addition of Mr. Vitale to our advisory board. His successful track record and expertise in lithium brine exploration and discoveries can help further establish Scotch Creek as one of Clayton Valley's most promising new lithium brine developers."

Mr. Vitale has worked on numerous lithium projects and has extensive experience in Clayton Valley. He has worked with grassroots lithium exploration companies to developers in the advanced development stage.

His broad experience includes; lithium resource development and assessment, mineral exploration, project advancement, project management, aquifer and pumping tests, drilling, and drill contract management regulatory agency liaison and permitting, specialist consultant procurement and management, well and piezometer design and completion, instrumentation procurement and deployment, spatial and relational database building and support, ESRI ArcMap and MS Access, groundwater conceptual model development, numerical groundwater model input and review and environmental site characterization.

Scotch Creek's management is pleased to have Mr. Vitale P.G. join their strategic advisory board. He will assist Scotch Creek in their future drill programs and lithium brine developments to move their two Clayton Valley projects forward.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



