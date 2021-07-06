Mace(R) Security International Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,today announced the launch of its updated and refreshed investor relations website, …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,today announced the launch of its updated and refreshed investor relations website, https://corp.mace.com/. The updated website offers intuitive access to essential financial information, including company news, stock information, presentations and webcasts, OTCQX and SEC filings, corporate governance, and more. The updated website is designed to provide a streamlined, intuitive user experience on any device. In addition to recent data, it also contains legacy financial information that gives investors a historical perspective on the company's performance. The company's product will continue to be sold directly through its e-commerce website, http://www.Mace.com.