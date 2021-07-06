checkAd

FingerMotion's Xunlian Tianxia Technology Collaboration with Happy Life Insurance Spurs Innovative Insurance Applications

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life Insurance, have …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life Insurance, have entered into a collaboration to develop an innovative insurance business model that is powered by data and is intended to deliver a suite of digital insurance solutions for consumers.

In China, there has been a rapid surge in the rate of adoption of online insurance products. These online insurance products continue to fuel new business generation. Online insurance premiums exceeded 290 billion yuan (US$44.8 million) in 2020 (Source: http://insurance.cngold.org/c/2021-06-21/c7658166.html) and is continuing its growth trajectory. The marketplace is characterized by a handful of players that are actively utilizing big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other value added technology in order to augment the traditional insurance business. The challenge has been implementing programs that are capable of generating integrative value combining insurance expertise and technological innovations such that both the consumer and the insurance company are able to reap the benefits.

The global market for big data in insurance is projected to undergo stunning growth and reach US$12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 6.6 billion since 2019 (Source: https://mbd.baidu.com/ma/s/wqIKldBN). With China leading the pace of global insurance growth, it is the ideal moment for Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life to enter the insurtech market. What is so mutually beneficial is that Xunlian Tianxia Technology has an excellent grasp on detailed profiling of the potential insured while Happy life understands the type of insurance products that resonate with consumers. There are also a number of synergies that are unique to FingerMotion that range from its AI and behavioral analytics, mobile recharge, SMS, and e-commerce platforms. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to unleash the power of data and technology that is expected to uplift the overall insurance value chain and further elevate FingerMotion's capabilities in serving the financial industry and contributing to the fintech revolution.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FingerMotion's Xunlian Tianxia Technology Collaboration with Happy Life Insurance Spurs Innovative Insurance Applications NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life Insurance, have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...