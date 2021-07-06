FingerMotion's Xunlian Tianxia Technology Collaboration with Happy Life Insurance Spurs Innovative Insurance Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life Insurance, have …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life Insurance, have entered into a collaboration to develop an innovative insurance business model that is powered by data and is intended to deliver a suite of digital insurance solutions for consumers.

In China, there has been a rapid surge in the rate of adoption of online insurance products. These online insurance products continue to fuel new business generation. Online insurance premiums exceeded 290 billion yuan (US$44.8 million) in 2020 (Source: http://insurance.cngold.org/c/2021-06-21/c7658166.html) and is continuing its growth trajectory. The marketplace is characterized by a handful of players that are actively utilizing big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other value added technology in order to augment the traditional insurance business. The challenge has been implementing programs that are capable of generating integrative value combining insurance expertise and technological innovations such that both the consumer and the insurance company are able to reap the benefits.

The global market for big data in insurance is projected to undergo stunning growth and reach US$12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 6.6 billion since 2019 (Source: https://mbd.baidu.com/ma/s/wqIKldBN). With China leading the pace of global insurance growth, it is the ideal moment for Xunlian Tianxia Technology and Happy Life to enter the insurtech market. What is so mutually beneficial is that Xunlian Tianxia Technology has an excellent grasp on detailed profiling of the potential insured while Happy life understands the type of insurance products that resonate with consumers. There are also a number of synergies that are unique to FingerMotion that range from its AI and behavioral analytics, mobile recharge, SMS, and e-commerce platforms. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to unleash the power of data and technology that is expected to uplift the overall insurance value chain and further elevate FingerMotion's capabilities in serving the financial industry and contributing to the fintech revolution.