Camino Geophysics Survey Targets Known High-grade Copper and Gold Mineralization at the Northern Extension of Los Chapitos

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR) (OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the commencement of a geophysics campaign at its Los Chapitos copper project consisting of 258 line km of Magnetic Vector Inversion Modelling ('Magnetic Survey' or the 'Survey'). The Survey is targeting locations of previously reported sampling of artisanal workings (see news release April 13, 2021) that returned up to 5.12% copper (Cu) and 9.33 g/t gold (Au), with the vein samples measuring 0.3 to 0.6 metres (m). This area, known as Lidia, is a large 3 km by 4 km area that is geochemically anomalous for high-grade copper and gold, with 238 samples taken in 2018/19 averaging 0.78 % Cu, and up to 23% Cu and 11 g/t Au. The Survey is wide ranging and will also cover the large alterations zones at the Lourdes and Condori areas, with extensions to the Lagunillas fault and Diva West. The Magnetic Survey will help Camino identify subsurface structure and, potentially, the continuity and dissemination of copper and gold mineralization at depth.

'Our geophysics campaign is aimed at extending mineralization 4 to 5 km to the north of previously drilled areas. We will be surveying zones of high-grade copper and gold sampled in artisanal workings, and also areas with massive alteration zones. The massive alteration zones are co-incident with oxidized copper outcrops, so could provide the fluid mechanism for significantly more disseminated copper mineralization,' said Jay Chmelauskas, Camino's CEO. 'The Magnetic Survey and results will be completed in July to guide the drilling campaign at Los Chapitos that will start in August.'

Camino's Chief Geologist Jose Bassan said, 'our geological modelling includes lithology and alteration zonation and cross cutting features that is focused on developing a predictive discovery model to apply across our extensive Los Chapitos copper property. The geophysical study covers new areas of copper mineralization, beyond our current drilling, and complements the geological models being developed by Camino's geological team.'

Figure 1. Long Section of Diva Trend with Historic Magnetic Anomalies

The work carried out by Arce Geophysics in 2016-2018 in the Adriana zone showed a spatial correlation between the high magnetic anomalies and the mineralized intercepts of the Adriana and Carlota bodies. The magnetometric anomalies show the lineament of the Diva trend copper oxide mineralization and its relationship with some of the intrusive dioritic and monzonitic lithologies. Anomalies are shown next to previous successful drilling at Adriana with copper mineralization up to 300 m depth (see news release January 19, 2021) and towards the south at Maria and Pilar.