Nuinsco Expands Critical Minerals Exposure with Option on the Zig Zag Lake Lithium Tantalum Property: Grades up to 1.68 Li2O over 7.9m and 0.168% Ta2O5 over 2.54m

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited (" Nuinsco " or the " Company ") (CSE:NWI, www.nuinsco.ca ) today announced that It has enhanced its exposure to critical minerals by optioning the Zig Zag Lake lithium-tantalum …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited (" Nuinsco " or the " Company ") (CSE:NWI, www.nuinsco.ca ) today announced that It has enhanced its exposure to critical minerals by optioning the Zig Zag Lake lithium-tantalum property located approximately 68 kilometres east-northeast of Armstrong, Ontario.

The claim group covers the historic Tebishogeshik occurrence as well as other mineralized sites - the lithium-tantalum mineralization is pegmatite-hosted with significant rubidium and cesium mineralization also reported. Critical minerals such as these are essential in the accelerating transition to a low-carbon and digitized economy.

The pegmatite hosting the Tebishogeshik occurrence is a substantial domain of mineralization; currently it is known to be more than 800m in length and up to 18m thick. Previous workers have identified Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 mineralization along the entire length of the showing from sampling at surface, grading up to 1.68% Li 2 O over 7.9m and 0.168% Ta 2 O 5 over 2.54m in separate channels samples. Several shallow historic drill holes along the occurrence have returned significant lithium intersections, including an intersection grading 1.08% Li 2 O over 6.1m (between 12.45-18.55m downhole) and a separate intersection of 399.82ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 2.92m (between 15.50-18.42m). The occurrence is open along strike and to depth and remains to be fully evaluated, particularly considering the fast-developing and ever-growing applications for such elements resulting from expanding global electrification, and concern over supply chain issues for critical minerals.

"Acquisition of the Zig Zag Lake property complements the Company's large Prairie Lake rare earth elements- niobium-tantalum-phosphate property, located near Terrace Bay, Ontario," said Paul Jones, CEO. "Given the worldwide shift toward greener and cleaner economies, the acquisition of additional property assets such as Zig Zag Lake with Critical Minerals endowment is a natural strategic progression for Nuinsco."

The Government of Canada has identified 31 critical minerals, including those identified at the Zig Zag Lake and Prairie Lake properties, that are considered essential for the sustainable economic success of Canada and its allies under its Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan (" CMMP "). As part of its commitment under the CMMP, the Government is identifying initiatives designed to bolster Canadian critical minerals projects and supply chain development to help advance the competitiveness of the country's minerals and metals sector.

