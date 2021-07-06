checkAd

Great Atlantic Resources Commences Diamond Drill Program - Golden Promise - Central Newfoundland

Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resource Corp. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it commenced diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt.

This is a resumption of Phase 2 diamond drilling at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone, specifically at the Jaclyn Main Zone and Jaclyn North Zone. The first drill hole of the 2021 program in being drilled at the Jaclyn Main Zone.

The current Phase 2 drilling will include up to 33 drill holes at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone with holes planned at the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) and Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ) with total planned drilling of approximately 5,000 meters. Drilling is currently underway on dill hole GP21-149, an in-fill hole in the west region of the JMZ. The objective of this hole and subsequent planned drill holes at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The Company is continuing the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs. Most of the planned holes at the JMZ are within the central to west region of the zone, testing above 200 meters vertical depth. Two holes are planned in the east part of the JMZ to test the zone at 200-350 meters vertical depth.

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped).

The Company confirmed high-grade gold at the JMZ during 2019 drilling, including near surface intercepts (core length) of 113.07 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.55 meters, 61.35 g/t gold over 2.04 meters and 15.8 g/t gold over 2.70 meters plus an interval of multiple gold bearing veins in one drill hole averaging 2.30 g/t gold over 25.25 meters.

The Phase 2 drilling at the JNZ will further test the area east of historic drill holes including the area of an approximately 300 meters long zone of gold-bearing quartz vein boulders. Three drill holes completed by the Company during late 2020 Phase 2 drilling intersected gold bearing quartz veins and extended the JNZ quartz vein system approximately 260 meters east of historic drilling. The Company collected gold bearing quartz boulder samples in this area during 2017 (including samples returning 163, 208 and 332 grams / tonne (g/t) gold) and 2020 (including samples returning 17.4, 26.7 and 157.6 g/t gold).

