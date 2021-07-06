checkAd

Increase in trend of work-from-home and surge in the globalization of businesses drive the growth of the global virtual events market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Virtual Events Industry by Type (Webinar, Conference, Virtual Expo Fairs & Festivals, Entertainment, and Others), Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, and Others), and Age Group (Below 20 Years, 21 to 40 years, and Above 40 years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global virtual events industry was estimated at $57.71 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $701.39 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in trend of work-from-home, surge in the globalization of businesses, low operational cost involved in organizing virtual events, and rise in sponsorship for virtual events drive the growth of the global virtual events market. On the other hand, lack of awareness impedes the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in the virtual event industry would create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the pandemic made businesses across the world take resort to virtual channels of communication for meetings, live showcases, and product reveals, which impacted the virtual events industry positively.
  • The fact that adoption of virtual events has become a go-to communication platform for companies as the majority of the workforce is now working from home has proven to be beneficial for the market growth.

The entertainment segment to dominate by 2028-

By type, the entertainment segment held the major share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global virtual events market. The fact that virtual entertainment events are meant to provide individuals with a variety of entertainment possibilities, including musical entertainment, live entertainment, mass media entertainment, and electronic entertainment has driven the segment growth. However, the webinar segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. This is because virtual webinar events help build and strengthen relationship with existing and future clients and agencies.

