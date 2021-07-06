Papa John’s Loyalty Program, Papa Rewards Reaches Milestone of 20 Million Members, Translating to Increased Sales and Quality Customer Engagement

The Papa Rewards program is an important component to increased repeat sales and customer loyalty for the Papa John’s business. The program enables the brand to engage customers at a high frequency; providing targeted offerings that can drive more transactions and increase overall purchase totals. The program provides various levels of consumer choice, in addition to the offer of early access to innovative product releases. The earning structure, which was revamped in 2018, allows customers to get one point for every dollar they spend online or in-store. For every 75 points earned, customers can redeem for $10 in Papa Dough, which can be used towards any menu item of their choice.

Papa John’s today announces that its Papa Rewards loyalty program has reached a milestone with the sign up of its 20 millionth member. The program, which began in 2010, has seen a rapid continuation of growth that began in early 2020 with more than 100 thousand customers joining the program each week. In 2021, the rewards program has contributed to almost half of the brand’s sales.

“At Papa John’s, we always strive to establish a strong connection with pizza lovers and keep our consumers first; we are pleased that the Papa Rewards program is one of our strongest channels in helping us do so. We are excited to welcome our 20 millionth member and look forward to continued growth,” said Anne Fischer SVP of Customer Experience at Papa John’s. “Our laser focus on customer experience allows us to identify opportunities to engage our consumers at a high frequency, which is crucial to short-term sale growth and the lifetime value of the customer.”

Papa John’s continues to transform across the business, inclusive of the customizable experience offered through the rewards program. Anne Fischer notes, “Papa Rewards is just one of the key examples of touch points aimed at providing key customer value. Customers can also enjoy seamless digital navigation through our app and the ongoing menu offerings that showcase our quality ingredients, such as our new Parmesan Crusted Papadias. The continued success of our loyalty program and overall innovation is key to driving new customers to our brand and relationship-building equaling support for our upcoming innovative initiatives.” Papa Rewards is free to all customers and easy to sign up online or through the Papa John’s app.

More information about the Papa Rewards program can be found at www.papajohns.com/paparewards

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of March 28, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005028/en/