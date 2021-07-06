Robotic Assistance Devices Names Mark Folmer President and Chief Operating Officer

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has named Mark Folmer, CPP, FsyI as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The announcement came at the close of RAD’s first annual RADCON conference at the company’s new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

“I am humbled and thrilled to take this next step with the support of the organization as we drive to fulfill the promise of RAD’s mission,” said Folmer. "I look forward to leading the talented RAD team as we build upon the foundation that has been laid, to deliver better solutions and support to our clients, and to capture every opportunity that is ahead of us. Together we will drive innovation and sustainable growth that benefits all of our clients, channel partners, end-users, law enforcement and the communities that they serve."

“It became clear to me that the best person to lead RAD through its next phase of growth was already leading the company,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO of AITX and all related subsidiaries. “Mark’s demonstrated accomplishments have earned him this position with over a year's worth of contributions in leadership and performance. I look forward to focusing on the emerging subsidiaries RAD-G and RAD-M. I will support Mark on strategies that will push our remarkable organizations further into the future.”

The company also confirmed that it has introduced its internal ‘Road to 500’ sales campaign, with the aim of 500 units deployed by their fiscal year end of February 28, 2022. “RAD’s Road to 500 is an aspiring objective, and I’m confident that we’ve got the right team, right solutions, and now with REX, the right manufacturing capabilities to get there. There are many great things happening under the AITX umbrella right now, and I am determined to maintain RAD’s industry leadership position and see to it that RAD Inc. continues its pace as the most profitable subsidiary of AITX.”