 Mr. Cooper Group Completes Sale of Title365 for $500 million

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) announced today that it has completed the sale of Title365 to Blend Labs, Inc. on June 30, 2021, for $500 million, consisting of $450 million in cash and a retained interest of 9.9 percent. Consistent with previously disclosed expectations, Mr. Cooper received cash proceeds of approximately $450 million and recorded an after-tax gain of approximately $350 million.

“This sale and our ability to swiftly and smoothly close this transaction reinforces our commitment to growth and profitability, and is another step we are taking to transform Mr. Cooper into the leading non-bank mortgage company,” commented Chairman and CEO Jay Bray.