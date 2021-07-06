checkAd

Rimini Street Promotes Seasoned and Successful OCEANIA Regional GM to Run Larger EMEA Theatre

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the promotion and appointment of Emmanuelle Hose as the new group vice president and theatre general manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Hose has held increasing positions of responsibility at Rimini Street since 2014, most recently serving as the successful regional general manager of Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific (OCEANIA) and will now lead the next phase of client and revenue growth across the larger and also successful EMEA theatre. Hose reports to Gerard Brossard, chief operating officer at Rimini Street, and is relocating back to her native France to lead the EMEA theatre.

Rimini Street Promotes Emmanuelle Hose to group VP and theatre GM for EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

Hose and her team will play a key role in achieving the Company’s goals to accelerate revenue growth and expand the client base across the Company’s EMEA theatre. Rimini Street already supports more than 300 public sector and commercial organizations with operations in EMEA, including Nottinghamshire County Council, Green Cargo and IATA.

Hose’s experience spans industry sectors including government, retail, telecoms and manufacturing. Her focus is on enabling clients to maintain, optimize and extract more value from their existing mission-critical enterprise applications and technologies while funding digital transformation projects that increase competitive advantage and drive growth. Throughout her career, Hose has placed great importance on helping clients embrace IT solutions and services to meet their business needs. Leveraging her degree in Information Technology from the Universities of Paris V and Brighton, where Hose specialized in mathematics and artificial intelligence, she will help clients cut through the hype around new technologies to identify innovations that deliver business value.

