Roblox Partners With Sony Music Entertainment to Bring Their Artists Into the Metaverse

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and Sony Music Entertainment today announced a strategic partnership that will bring more Sony Music recording artists into the Roblox metaverse.

Under the agreement, Roblox and Sony Music will work together to develop innovative music experiences for the Roblox community that offer a range of new commercial opportunities for Sony Music artists to reach new audiences and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that includes previous collaborations such as Lil Nas X’s hit virtual performance on Roblox in November 2020 and more recently the Zara Larsson Launch Party on Roblox in May 2021.

Over 36 million people watched Lil Nas X perform the first-ever live virtual concert on Roblox, which included the debut of his hit song, Holiday. In addition, the concert venue included virtual merchandise sales, mini-games, a scavenger hunt, an exclusive behind the scenes interview with Lil Nas X, and other interactive activities. Zara Larsson’s launch party broke records as well, attracting over four million visits, the highest recorded visits for a launch party on Roblox to date. The Dance Party took place in and around a virtual rendering of Zara’s Swedish lake house and featured mini games, interactive challenges, and exclusive virtual merchandise sales.

“Sony Music has been a fantastic partner and I am pleased to deepen and lengthen our relationship. They truly understand the massive opportunity that the metaverse presents for their artists and we are committed to helping them unlock new creative and commercial opportunities on Roblox,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music, Roblox. “We are just scratching the surface of what Roblox can deliver to the music industry and to music fans around the world.”

Said Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales, Sony Music Entertainment, “Sony Music artists have been at the forefront of engaging the millions of music fans in Roblox’s massive user community with forward-looking initiatives like Lil Nas X’s industry-first virtual performance on the platform, and Zara Larsson’s recent listening party event. With this new agreement, we look forward to expanding our successful partnership with the Roblox team to further unlock commercial opportunities at the intersection of music and gaming. Immersive online environments represent a meaningful opportunity for reaching a growing number of fans who want to use virtual communities to enjoy shared music experiences.”

Roblox Registered (A) Aktie



Disclaimer

