17/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems - Completion of overallotment option

Kolding, Denmark, 6 July 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 13/2021 dated 2 July 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the “Listing”), Green Hydrogen Systems hereby announces the completion of the exercise of the overallotment option and issuance of shares.

The Company has issued 4,125,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, which are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 7 July 2021. The share capital increase of DKK 4,125,000 has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the increase in the share capital, the total nominal share capital of the Company is DKK 81,986,929 divided into 81,986,929 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1 and one vote. The updated articles of association are available at www.greenhydrogen.dk.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.