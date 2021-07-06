checkAd

Guru Organic Energy Announces Closing of $60.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and $32 Million Concurrent Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 15:04  |  38   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Stifel GMP and CIBC Capital Markets (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”) purchased an aggregate of 3,287,500 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $16.00 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”) of which 1,100,000 Offered Shares were purchased from the Company (the “Treasury Shares”), and an aggregate of 2,187,500 Offered Shares (the “Secondary Shares”) were purchased from Messrs. Joseph Zakher, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company, Eric Graveline, Director of the Company, and Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), for gross proceeds of $52,600,000.

The Underwriters have also exercised the option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) granted to the Underwriters to purchase from the Selling Shareholders up to an additional 493,125 Secondary Shares (the “Over-Allotment Shares”) at the Offering Price. The Underwriters have purchased 493,125 Over-Allotment Shares from the Selling Shareholders pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, representing additional gross proceeds of $7,890,000 from the Offering.

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of 1,997,594 common shares, at the Offering Price, for aggregate gross proceeds of $31,961,504, to a group of institutional investors (the “Private Placement”).

The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) and Private Placement are of $92,451,504, of which $49,561,504 are gross proceeds to the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering of Treasury Shares and the concurrent Private Placement for marketing and selling expenses under, and in connection with the PepsiCo Distribution Agreement, an exclusive long-term national distribution agreement in Canada with PepsiCo Beverages Canada for GURU’s energy drinks, as well as sales and marketing expenses, brand awareness and market expansion costs in the United States.

