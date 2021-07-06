checkAd

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Final Approval to Operate a Commercial Cannabis Business in the County of San Luis Obispo California

Anaheim, CA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today announced that its affiliate company Estrella River Farms ("ERF") has received its final "Approval to Operate" letter from the County of San Luis Obispo, California. This approval authorizes the operation of a commercial cannabis business as conditioned and licensed on the historic Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles, California.

The "Approval to Operate" letter was the final confirmation required from the County to begin cultivation, and plants can now go in the ground. The official letter is the end of a nearly 2-year difficult journey to navigate the complex and time-consuming County and State legal and environmental compliance process.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire and Managing Member of ERF states,"Our teams have built an outstanding facility at Estrella Ranch. Their experience, hard work, and dedication was essential in securing the license for the initial acreage of outdoor cannabis cultivation and to bring to life the world's first 'Estate Grown Weedery.' ERF can now officially begin cultivating the highest quality, organically grown, handcrafted cannabis on a family-style farm in the most beautiful setting in the Central Coast of California, surrounded by hundreds of the finest wineries in the Country."

"The rigorous and costly application and evaluation process took about 20 months to complete, and its successful conclusion is the most significant milestone so far in the execution of our long-term business plan. While we consider this just the beginning of our journey, this final approval will allow us to accelerate the implementation of our business plan on Estrella Ranch. While plants are being prepared to go in the ground as you read this, LiveWire is continuing its responsible strategy to accelerate growth and generate revenue and profits for its shareholders for years to come," concludes Hodson.

About Estrella Ranch

Estrella Ranch was previously owned by the King of Morocco and later by the eldest grandson of William Randolph Hearst. It is now considered the crown jewel of California cannabis properties, located in the heart of the Central Coast wine country - ideal for growing premium organic outdoor flower.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized "closed-loop" turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California for the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and other matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

LIVEWIRE ERGOGNEICS, INC
1600 North Kraemer Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92806
714-740-5144
www.livewireergogenics.com
info@livewireergogenics.com

 LIVEWIRE INVESTOR RELATIONS
Tristan Cavato
(805) 835-2415
ir@livewireergogenics.com

 MARKET AWARENESS
Stockwatchindex, LLC
442-287-8059
www.stockwatchindex.com
info@stockwatchindex.com




Disclaimer

