Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

REHOVOT, Israel & WILMINGTON, Del., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced that Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.



A live webcast of each event may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentations.