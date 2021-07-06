The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. Q2 GMV was approximately $350 million, an increase of 91% Y/Y and 53% compared to the same period in 2019. This compares to the financial outlook the company provided on May 10, 2021, for Q2 GMV in the range of $320 million to $330 million. In addition, Q2 AOV was approximately $520, an increase of 25% Y/Y and 15% compared to the same period in 2019.



The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change consumer and business behavior in ways that are difficult to predict. The company believes that disclosing monthly GMV and AOV will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Consistent with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMV and AOV through the end of 2021.