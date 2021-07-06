PFSweb to Sell LiveArea Business to Merkle for $250 Million

Company Also Engages Raymond James to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its PFS Business

ALLEN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit to Merkle, Inc., a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International (Tokyo: 4324).



Under the terms of the agreement, Merkle will purchase LiveArea for total consideration of approximately $250 million, with net proceeds expected to range between $185 million to $200 million, after consideration of estimated taxes and transaction related expenses. Following the closing of the transaction, PFSweb expects to use a portion of the net proceeds, along with existing cash on hand, to pay down in full its senior financing facilities. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021, LiveArea generated approximately $85 million in revenue on a standalone basis. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.