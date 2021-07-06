checkAd

PFSweb to Sell LiveArea Business to Merkle for $250 Million

Company Also Engages Raymond James to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its PFS Business

ALLEN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit to Merkle, Inc., a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International (Tokyo: 4324).

Under the terms of the agreement, Merkle will purchase LiveArea for total consideration of approximately $250 million, with net proceeds expected to range between $185 million to $200 million, after consideration of estimated taxes and transaction related expenses. Following the closing of the transaction, PFSweb expects to use a portion of the net proceeds, along with existing cash on hand, to pay down in full its senior financing facilities. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021, LiveArea generated approximately $85 million in revenue on a standalone basis. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Throughout its 30-year history, Merkle has worked with world-class brands to implement customer-centric performance marketing solutions, providing tailored, unique customer experiences on a global scale. Its heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its understanding of consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. As a Dentsu Group company, Merkle is committed to helping clients deliver best-in-class, differentiated and connected commerce experiences across the entire customer journey. In addition to LiveArea’s expertise in technology and Connected Commerce, the agency’s growing range of digital business capabilities, which has expanded to include NXT Intelligence, Product Innovation, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services, complements Merkle’s services and strategy.

“Over the past year and a half, we have worked diligently to return LiveArea to sustained growth, with our strengthened leadership and sales teams driving greater organizational efficiency and record sales pipeline activity,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “We believe this transaction with Merkle, a fellow high-touch, technology-enabled customer experience management company, will allow LiveArea to more fully realize its growth potential, create significant value for our LiveArea strategic partners and position LiveArea to better serve our world-class clients. The Merkle team not only recognizes our improved foundation, but also shares our dedication to innovative, data-driven solutions and exceptional client service. Under Merkle’s ownership, we believe LiveArea is well-positioned for the road ahead.”

