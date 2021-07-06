checkAd

Auris Medical to Develop KRAS-Targeting RNA Treatment for Colorectal Cancer as First Therapeutic Indication for OligoPhore Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

  • Treatment of KRAS-driven colorectal cancer selected as first therapeutic indication for OligoPhore platform
  • Company to launch development program under project code AM-401 with aim of IND submission in late 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 6, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced the selection of mutant KRAS-driven colorectal cancer as the first therapeutic indication for its OligoPhore oligonucleotide delivery platform. The Company intends to develop the treatment under project code AM-401 with submission of an IND targeted for the end of 2022.

Addressing high unmet medical need

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in the US.1 In 2021, there will be an estimated 149,500 new cases of CRC in the US, and 52,980 deaths from CRC.2 Approximately 40 to 50% of patients with CRC harbor mutations of the KRAS gene,3 which are known to contribute to the development, invasion and metastasis of CRC. KRAS encodes the Ras protein which controls - like an “on / off switch” – cell growth, cell maturation, and cell death. Through the mutations, the Ras proteins can be rendered persistently active, causing cancer cells to grow and spread in the body.

Beside CRC, KRAS mutations are frequently observed in pancreatic cancer and lung cancer. Approximately 19% of patients with cancer harbor Ras mutations, equivalent to approximately 3.4 million new cases per year worldwide.4 Mutations in KRAS alone account for approximately one million deaths per year worldwide.5 Although the role of KRAS mutations in cancer has been known for decades, they have remained a challenging target for therapeutic interventions. Only recently two small molecule inhibitors of single KRAS mutations were approved in a breakthrough by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Compelling results in KRAS-driven models of colorectal and pancreatic cancer

The selection of CRC as the first therapeutic indication for the OligoPhore technology was made based on the high unmet medical need, compelling outcomes from studies with OligoPhore enabled KRAS silencing, and a well-defined regulatory and development pathway. In vitro and in vivo experiments conducted jointly by research teams from Washington University, St. Louis MO and the University of South Florida, Tampa FL, demonstrated efficient uptake of OligoPhore nanoparticles with KRAS-targeted siRNA in colorectal and pancreatic cancer cells, strong inhibition of KRAS expression, reduced viability of tumor cells and significant reduction in tumor growth and volume.6 Importantly, a murine model demonstrated the capacity of the OligoPhore platform to drive targeted delivery of the nanoparticles specifically to tumor cells.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auris Medical to Develop KRAS-Targeting RNA Treatment for Colorectal Cancer as First Therapeutic Indication for OligoPhore Technology Treatment of KRAS-driven colorectal cancer selected as first therapeutic indication for OligoPhore platformCompany to launch development program under project code AM-401 with aim of IND submission in late 2022 Hamilton, Bermuda, July 6, 2021 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2021
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus