Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

Fireside chat on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

‘Updates in Neuropsych’ panel on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET



The events will be available via webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.