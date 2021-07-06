checkAd

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Cowen Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021
    ‘Updates in Neuropsych’ panel on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET

The events will be available via webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
investors@praxismedicines.com
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
Ian.stone@canalecomm.com
619-849-5388




