NEW YORK, NY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York-based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Brand Registry Application for its flagship Tauri-Gum brand has been approved by Amazon Inc. (“Amazon”). Amazon Brand Registry helps the Company protect its registered Trademarks and create a trusted experience for customers. Additionally, Amazon provides a suite of tools that enable rich text images on the Amazon detail page – which helps a business drive customer conversion and increased traffic & sales.



The Company is the process of listing its products and product lines, for sale, on Amazon. The Company expects to issue a press release once this important corporate initiative is completed. The Company’s existing E-Commerce fulfillment infrastructure will be utilized to fulfill any and all future Amazon derived orders.