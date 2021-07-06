Amazon Brand Registry Approves the Application for the Company’s Flagship Brand Tauri-Gum
NEW YORK, NY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via
NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York-based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Brand Registry
Application for its flagship Tauri-Gum brand has been approved by Amazon Inc. (“Amazon”). Amazon Brand Registry helps the Company protect its registered Trademarks and create a trusted
experience for customers. Additionally, Amazon provides a suite of tools that enable rich text images on the Amazon detail page – which helps a business drive customer conversion and increased
traffic & sales.
The Company is the process of listing its products and product lines, for sale, on Amazon. The Company expects to issue a press release once this important corporate initiative is completed. The Company’s existing E-Commerce fulfillment infrastructure will be utilized to fulfill any and all future Amazon derived orders.
Link: Amazon Brand Registry -- https://brandservices.amazon.com
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
