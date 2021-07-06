checkAd

Brigadier Reports Balance of Phase-1 Drill Results from Picachos

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further drill results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").

Brigadier has received analytical results for diamond drill holes DH-BRG-044 to -050 from SGS Laboratory. Principal results are from 47, 48 and 49, a fence of holes drilled across the northwesterly trending El Placer Vein system (see table below).

In the winter of 2021, the Company completed underground sampling of several historic gold mines along the northwest part of El Placer.

Highlights from underground sampling obtained prior to diamond drilling include:

  • 31.4 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 2% Zn across 0.3 meters from Tacuachas Underground Level 1030 (BRG-25139)
  • 2.14 g/t Au and 0.1% Pb across 8 m from a surface trench across Tacuachas Open Cut (BRG-117146)
  • 7.43 g/t Au, 0.15% Pb, 0.23% Zn across 3.2 m from Lentes Underground Level 1024 (historic sample MCA-27431). This result includes 0.15 m of 40.63 g/t Au with 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Zn
  • 4.64 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn across 0.9 m from Corallio Underground Level 1035
  • 38.88 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 1.7% Pb, 1.5% Zn and 538 ppm W (tungsten) across 0.5 meters in Chivera Underground Level 1177 (BRG-27106)
  • 12.79 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 0.9% Pb, 0.9% Zn across 1 m in Los Huaraches Underground Level 1155 (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 3.2% Pb and 2.6% Zn

Host rocks to the mineralization are mainly rhyolitic ignimbrite. Regionally, these are pervasively silicified and brecciated within the El Placer Vein system. Microcrystalline quartz, epidote and base metal sulfides such as galena and sphalerite occur in the silicified matrix between rock fragments. Gold is concentrated in shear zones marked by argillic alteration with or without quartz veining.

DH-BRG-047 is completely mineralized and returned an overall result of 0.41 g/t Au with 0.2% Zn across 60.3 meters. From the geological model, it appears to have tested a series of shears in the hanging wall to La Botica represented by Tacuachas, Coralillo, Los Lentes and at least two newly defined structures in the footwall to Tacuachas. Notable individual results are 4.03 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Zn across 0.5 m, correlated to the Corallio Vein and 1.49 g/t Au with 0.3% Zn across 1.8 m correlated to Los Lentes Vein.

The main results from DH-BRG-048 are in the top of the hole. The interval between 3 and 4 meters contains 6.89 g/t Au with 0.04% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn and is correlated to the Tacuachas Vein. Between 14 and 18 meters an intercept of 1.85 g/t Au with 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn defines a new shear zone in the footwall to Tacuachas with a maximum value of 5.51 g/t Au across 1 m between 16 and 17 m.

DH-BRG-049 tested under Cerro La Chivera and returned an average result of 0.27 g/t Au with 0.01% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Zn across the entire length of 123 m. Between 7 and 8 m, values of 2.85 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.4% Zn correlate to the Tacuachas structure. La Botica, defined underground about 600 meters southeast of this drill hole, strikes through DH-BRG-049 between 40.5 and 56 meters downhole with a peak value of 1.08 g/t Au returned across 4 m between 52 and 56 m. Chivera is correlated to the interval between 77 and 95 meters with peak values of 1.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.7% Zn occur across 4 m between 77 and 81 m and 3.51 g/t Au and 0.1% Pb across 1 m between 92 and 93 m. Finally, Tatemales, historically exploited underground about 300 meters southeast of this drill hole fence, projects through DH-BRG-049 between 98 and 123 m.

Brigadier has cut a 69 meter long surface trench using the D6 along approximately the same line as DH-BRG-047. By using the bull dozer, a more accurate assessment of surface gold mineralization will be attained. This trench was sampled at 1 meter and 0.5 meter intervals using a chisel and hammer to channel across the rock (dry sampling). Results for the machine dug trench are pending.

Geological cross-section across Cerro La Chivera showing diamond drill holes DH-BRG-047 to -049 and a few of the underground samples within 5 meters of the plane of this cross-section. All the drill holes intercepted multiple gold-bearing shear zones.

In Q2 of 2021, Brigadier completed underground and surface trench sampling of La Gloria, El Salvador, El Cobre and Palodismo and made a significant copper-silver discovery in the porphyry area in the northwestern part of the Property. Analytical results are still pending for about 900 samples from these work areas. The laboratory developed a shortage of reagents in the spring and assaying is proceeding at a slower pace than usual. In May, the Company prepared the road to the campsite at La Flauta in the southeastern part of the Property and in June, Brigadier completed a new access road to the northwestern part of the Property, to better support exploration of the porphyry this fall. The Company installed a satellite camp at La Flauta in early June and started hand-trenching across selected locations of the El Placer Vein system within 1.5 km of the camp. Underground mapping and sampling of historic workings in the area is also in-progress. A route to copper-silver rich mineralization at Garabato has been surveyed and construction is in-progress.

Appendix

Drill hole results for gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Not enough is known about the mineralization to reliably estimate true widths. DL = at or near detection limit.

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Core Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

Copper (ppm)

Lead (ppm)

Zinc (ppm)

DH-BRG-044

35

38

3

0.30

DL

80

283

418

DH-BRG-045

36.5

39

2.5

0.62

7

197

161

1140

DH-BRG-046

7.5

14

6.5

0.26

6

513

220

428

DH-BRG-046

35

36

1

0.55

8

78

134

146

DH-BRG-047

0

60.3

60.3

0.41

DL

115

596

1710

including

0

4.5

4.5

0.56

DL

321

1257

981

including

11.5

19

7.5

0.98

DL

136

739

1241

including

22

23

1

0.64

DL

258

1712

1502

Including

34

36

2

0.44

DL

65

493

1153

Including

39.5

42.5

3

1.27

15

142

1007

1364

And

41

41.5

0.5

4.03

4

347

1663

1331

Including

51.5

52.5

1

0.86

DL

28

110

979

Including

54

56.5

2.5

0.84

DL

49

366

2236

including

58.5

60.3

1.8

1.49

DL

55

375

3089

DH-BRG-048

0

113

113

0.19

DL

79

874

2197

including

3

4

1

6.89

DL

394

787

1268

including

14

18

4

1.85

DL

90

478

654

and

16

17

1

5.51

4

94

270

1035

including

27

28

1

0.71

DL

160

1118

1317

including

72

73

1

0.74

DL

42

229

236

DH-BRG-049

0

123

123

0.27

DL

137

1137

1991

including

7

8

1

2.85

DL

386

952

3076

including

14

17

3

0.57

DL

145

361

1297

including

40.5

49

8.5

0.40

DL

179

2271

698

including

52

56

4

1.08

DL

104

796

629

including

77

81

4

1.10

DL

28

3637

16630

including

89

95

6

0.82

DL

40

2534

5712

and

92

93

1

3.51

DL

44

1142

628

including

98

113

15

0.33

DL

382

1276

3168

DH-BRG-050

0

80

80

0.01

DL

80

127

226

Including

60

80

20

0.01

DL

142

272

340

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca
(604) 424-8131

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654305/Brigadier-Reports-Balance-of-Phase-1 ...

21.06.21
09.06.21