Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star confirms diamonds at the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex from first laboratory results, Diagras Project, NT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85) (OTC PINK:DDIAF) is pleased to announce Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has received the first diamond results from its Spring drilling program where 5 new kimberlites were discovered. The first results are from the Sequoia kimberlite complex and are described below in table 1.

Drill hole 0.105mm 0.15mm 0.212mm 0.3mm 0.425mm 0.6mm 0.85mm Weight Kg Total stones Stones/100kg DG2021-04 122 47 9 7 4 2 0 221.75 191 86 DG2021-05 24 7 2 0 0 0 0 70.85 33 47 Sequoia Total 146 54 11 7 4 2 0 292.60 224 76

Notes on the results: The kimberlite was sent to SRC laboratories of Saskatoon by chain of custody. SRC is an independent laboratory that is SCC accredited, ISO/IEC 17025. The samples are assayed using the caustic fusion process, where up to 8-kilogram samples are fused in a kiln containing caustic soda at temperatures of >500oC. The hot residue is then poured through sieves and the remaining material is then chemically treated to reduce the residue to a manageable size. The concept being the Caustic fusion and chemical treatments removes most of the material leaving only diamond and refractory minerals. The residues are then observed and the diamonds are recovered. The lab adds unique diamonds to each sample, which are recovered as part of a quality assurance program.