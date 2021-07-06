checkAd

Liviana CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil E-Commerce Now Open for Business

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update regarding its LivianaTM brand focused on creating premium CBD olive oils:

Foto: Accesswire

LivianaTM is delighted to announce the opening of its e-commerce website. The website allows for easy and seamless online purchases of the exceptional LivianaTM CBD-Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils. The website has been optimized for mobile and desktop browsing and has integrated; simple-to-use payment gateways specifically designed for the South African market. It also features a review, recipe, blog and newsletter signup functionality and aims to educate consumers about the benefits of adding CBD to their daily routine in a delicious and effortless way.

Furthermore, the website will have a dedicated CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) application built in with live order tracking and after sales support for its customers. Using state of the art web functionality software, LivianaTM aims to be the leading ecommerce olive oil merchant in South Africa.

"We are very excited about the new LivianaTM website and brand going forward. Having our ecommerce website allows us to be in direct contact with our customers. This will help us to get to know them personally in order to serve them better and capture valuable lifetime customer equity. The new site opens many doors for the brand on a B2B level too, it offers indirect guidance to our online resellers, retailers and various stakeholders through means of direct contact, advice and support. The LivianaTM website will be propelled by the brand's integrated marketing mix through traditional and social media to drive traffic and conversions." concluded CEO, Jeff Robinson.

About LivianaTM

Liviana Extra Virgin CBD Olive Oil products are 100% natural and proudly South African. Our organic olives are delicately handpicked in small batches from a grove nestled in a beautiful valley on the slopes of the Stellenbosch Mountains, Western Cape. Each assemblage is carefully processed with a unique cold extraction method and gently infused with just the right amount of the purest organic premium CBD from the USA. Olives are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and vitamins A, D, K & E. There is evidence that regular consumption of olive oil is beneficial against cancer, reduces one's risk of coronary heart disease, and stimulates bone growth through improved calcium absorption. With LivianaTM, we aim to bring the many health benefits of olives and CBD to the world.

Wertpapier


