GSMA Celebrates The Return Of MWC Barcelona

Getting back to business and back together to discuss Connected Impact at the historic hybrid event

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA is celebrating the safe and successful return of MWC Barcelona, the world's largest mobile ecosystem event. It is humbling that in the most challenging circumstances, people came together for MWC21. Convening this year was possible because of a commitment to innovation and the direct support of the mobile ecosystem, customers, partners, and the community – and the GSMA are very grateful. Without question, this support underlines that mobile technology must continue to play a vital role in the global recovery and that the event created momentum for MWC22.

Entrance to MWC21 in Barcelona

MWC21 was different from past editions. The first physical-virtual event of its kind saw executives, exhibitors and, sponsors taking in keynotes, networking, visiting exhibits and, deal-making over four days.

"I am proud of the team for delivering a high-quality event in an extraordinarily complex environment. The pandemic has indelibly changed how we gather. We had to develop new health and safety protocols and a hybrid platform but, we did it! It was only possible because of a community of support for which I am very grateful," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. "I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be back and, I'm encouraged that thousands more joined us virtually. MWC21 created momentum and is helping us reimagine what events look like. Bring on MWC22."

The health and safety plan, Committed Community, was critical in bringing people together safely and, its elements were seen and felt everywhere. Approved by the Catalan Health Authorities, the plan was developed for the event and delivered in partnership with Quironprovencion. They administered thousands of tests and expertly cared for all involved. Attendees have been complimentary of the plan, and the GSMA is grateful for the cooperation of all who attended. We all played a role in creating a safe environment allowing us to be together for the first time in 15 months.

Our thanks 

Planning this year was beyond complicated; MWC21 became a reality because of the strength and commitment of our staff and partners. A special thanks to the GSMA team, Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, Fira de Barcelona, Tourism de Barcelona (the Host City Parties), the L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, and people of Catalonia and Spain. Your support this year meant that we delivered MWC21 with excellence, a testament to the trust and collaboration this community has developed over years of working together. 

