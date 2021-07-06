ServiceNow Announces Jacqui Canney as Company’s New Chief People Officer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that Jacqui Canney has been named as the company’s new Chief People Officer, leading all aspects of talent strategy, including employee experience, rewards, attraction, retention, development and diversity, inclusion and belonging for ServiceNow’s rapidly growing global workforce of more than 14,000 employees.

Jacqui Canney, ServiceNow Chief People Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“For three decades, Jacqui has been at the forefront of solving complex problems at scale across industries from retail to professional services, uniquely blending first-class business strategy with forward-thinking creativity,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “Talent is the heart of every great company. Winning as a team with the world’s best talent is the heart of ServiceNow. Jacqui will be an incredible asset to ServiceNow in our tireless pursuit of building a strong, diverse culture, helping our customers succeed and making the world work for people.”

Canney joins ServiceNow from WPP, the global creative transformation company, where she served as Global Chief People Officer overseeing people, talent, rewards, recruiting and leadership development strategies for more than 100,000 employees. Prior to WPP, Canney was Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, at Walmart Inc., one of the world’s largest private employers. Before joining Walmart, Canney was Senior Executive, Global Human Resources, at Accenture, where she built a 25-year career helping to support rapid growth from 21,000 people to more than 300,000.

“ServiceNow is the undisputed leader in delivering the intuitive employee and customer experiences that matter most to companies today,” Canney said. “Bill and his team have built ServiceNow into one of the most respected enterprise cloud leaders, a trusted strategic partner helping businesses run digitally. ServiceNow’s combination of unmatched platform and product innovation, talented people and ‘win as a team’ culture is incredibly compelling. I could not be more excited to join the team and help ServiceNow continue to make the world work better for people.”

ServiceNow is one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2021. ServiceNow also was recently named to Glassdoor’s Top CEOs 2021 list. McDermott was No. 37 of 50 on Glassdoor’s US large company list, with an approval rating of 95%. He was No. 27 out of 50 on Glassdoor’s UK list, with a 97% approval rating.

In addition to leading the company’s global talent strategies, Canney also will provide strong thought leadership for ServiceNow customers, helping them understand the power of the Now Platform and the company’s employee workflow products to create great employee experiences and keep today’s hybrid workforces engaged and productive.

Canney earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Boston College and has remained active on campus guest lecturing, collaborating with professors and recruiting. She serves on the Board of Trustees at Boston College, and is a board member of the American Marketing Association and Project Healthy Minds. She served as the co-chair of the World Economic Forum Future of Work Task Force and a member of the Rework America Business Network. She participated in the Council on Foreign Relations 2018 Future of Work Task Force.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005227/en/