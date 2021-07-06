Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its second-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on August 5, 2021. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.