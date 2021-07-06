checkAd

Qraft’s AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Surpasses $50M in AUM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Qraft AI ETFs, a cutting-edge ETF series leading the charge in funds actively managed by artificial intelligence, announces that the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM) has surpassed $50 million in assets under management. This important milestone comes after a year of explosive growth, marked by an increase of nearly 1,500% from its $4.22 million total in August 2020.

Qraft’s AMOM ETF aims to provide investors with balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong investment returns among U.S. large cap stocks. In this pursuit, the fund’s strategy leverages AI technology to find high alpha factors, and extract investment strategies that seek to deliver potential outperformance and purer exposure to the momentum factor.

“Over the last year, investors have seen that there is great potential within markets to witness what was previously inconceivable,” says Francis Geeseok Oh, managing director and head of Qraft ETFs. “As markets continue to evolve and volatility becomes the new nature of investments, passive management will no longer satisfy the changing needs of investors. Turning toward the efficiency and adaptive nature of artificial intelligence as a tool for fund management is a natural advancement in the financial world. We’re pleased to be blazing the trail in this arena, and view our recent growth as an indication that investors are ready and eager to engage with these technologies.”

AMOM’s consistent growth comes during a time of continued market volatility; serving as a testament to the resiliency of the fund’s underlying strategy and capabilities of the machine-learning technologies of the firm’s AI. The fund has continuously outperformed its benchmark, accumulating approximately $53 million in assets with a total return of 14.57% YTD and 51.46% in one year, compared with the S&P 500 Momentum Index’s total return of 11.94% YTD and 35.34% in one year.

Lending to the fund’s performance is its ability to accurately anticipate fluctuations in the prices of popular stocks — a trend that drove markets over the last year as meme stocks gained popularity with individual investors. For example, in August 2020, AMOM sold its Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) shares as a response to its AI’s recommendations. The stock price fell by 14% shortly afterward, and by an additional 10% in October. Following another reassessment, AMOM reinvested in Tesla in November and bought continuously until January, at which point Tesla made up 6.7% of its portfolio. Before the start of February, AMOM sold off its entire Tesla holdings when the stock was at its all-time high.

The fund’s monthly redistributions serve as a reflex to markets, allowing for pivotal changes at key inflection points in order to optimize the fund’s performance and deliver gains in stride with market momentum. These key differentiators allow Qraft’s funds to stand apart from competitors and continue to deliver impressive performance for its investors.

About Qraft

Qraft is a fintech company aiming to drive innovative growth in the asset management industry with AI. Qraft currently has four AI ETFs (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, HDIV, NVQ) listed on the NYSE and offers other products such as a robo advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has enjoyed a successful track record in developing innovative AI solutions that have been adopted by major financial institutions and turned into successful AI products and services.

Qraft AI ETFs provide low-cost, actively managed exposure to U.S. large cap stocks by allowing artificial intelligence to 100% manage all security selection processes. We believe that with AI, investors can get balanced exposure to factors that have historically been associated with strong returns. Our ultimate goal is to provide a high level of alpha at lower cost.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qraft’s AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Surpasses $50M in AUM Qraft AI ETFs, a cutting-edge ETF series leading the charge in funds actively managed by artificial intelligence, announces that the Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM) has surpassed $50 million in assets under management. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste