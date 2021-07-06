checkAd

Legion Partners Urges Genesco Shareholders to Focus on the Need for Further Board Change Following Contradictory ISS Recommendation

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement to urge fellow shareholders to focus on the need for further change in the Company’s boardroom following Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.’s (“ISS”) puzzling recommendation. As a reminder, Legion Partners is seeking to elect four highly-qualified and independent director candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – to Genesco’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on Legion Partners’ WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:

“Legion Partners urges Genesco shareholders to continue to focus on the need for further boardroom change following the contradictory report issued by ISS. We question how ISS can repeatedly acknowledge Genesco’s many years of financial and operational underperformance, but then recommend shareholders vote to elect all of the long-tenured directors on management’s card. We contend this conflicting recommendation sends a terrible message: an insular and underperforming board of directors can avoid accountability when a sizable shareholder nominates by simply enacting incremental, unilateral refreshments. We believe boards should regularly refresh and improve their skill sets and experience – not just wait to do the least necessary only under pressure from shareholders. The fact that the Genesco Board has been so stale despite years of deteriorating performance offers strong evidence of an insular culture and lack of alignment with shareholders. This is the essence of the risk the ISS recommendation does not address. If shareholders allow this type of entrenchment maneuver to become accepted precedent, we fear there will be long-term negative consequences for the Company’s investors, employees, consumers and other corporate stakeholders.

