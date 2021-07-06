RushNet, Inc with heliosDX Announces Roadmap Update, Dividend Enhancements, and Acquisition Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with target acquisition heliosDX, is pleased to announce an update to the Roadmap, which was included in the June 1, 2021 Press Release. We will also …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN) , ("the Company") with target acquisition heliosDX, is pleased to announce an update to the Roadmap, which was included in the June 1, 2021 Press Release . We will also highlight the spinoff dividend enhancement, and acquisition for heliosDX and RushNet, Inc.

Filing Disclosures

Filing Financials

Attorney Letter

Mid/2nd Quarter Financial Update (Record Breaking)

Pink Current

Website transition chattahoocheelabs.com to heliosDX.com

Professional Sales and Marketing Video

R/S Officially Canceled

*NEW: Hiring a Director of Virtual Sales - Completed

In Progress and Updates:

Audit Financials - Will Reach Satisfactory Audit

Spinoff RushNet, Inc Subsidiaries - Hold; Pending heliosDX Spinoff

Lab Acquisition(s) and/or LOI Update - Target Close Date Late 3 rd Quarter

Complete the Merger/Acquisition (heliosDX by RushNet) - Imminent

Reengage FINRA - Part of Spinoff Process

SEC Reporting - Pending Spinoff

Preparation of Application to SEC & FINRA

Launch National Sales Campaign Utilizing Verb Technologies - August 1, 2021

New Items:

RushNet Acquisition of Grandeza Healthcare - In Progress

heliosDX Opening Executive Offices in Florida - Pending Lease Signature

Announcement of Board Members - Coming in 3 rd Quarter

Hiring of Executive Team - Ongoing, Will post positions VIA LinkedIn

We previously announced upon the spinoff of heliosDX, the RushNet, Inc shareholders would have access and receive the following:

Receive One Share of heliosDX per 1,000 shares of RushNet owned upon close on the ex-dividend date. RushNet shareholders would have access to purchase 11 shares of heliosDX per 1,000 shares of Rushnet, Inc at a discount to market upon the close on the ex-dividend date. Rushnet shareholders as of the close on the ex-dividend date would also receive a dividend in the legacy RushNet, Inc upon spinoff. The dividend is yet to be determined.

Example: If you owned 1,000,000 of RushNet upon close on the ex-dividend date you would receive 1,000 shares of heliosDX. You would also have the exclusive right to purchase 11,000 additional shares of heliosDX at a discount to market. You also receive a dividend in the RushNet legacy to be spun off later.