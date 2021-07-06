checkAd

RushNet, Inc with heliosDX Announces Roadmap Update, Dividend Enhancements, and Acquisition Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with target acquisition heliosDX, is pleased to announce an update to the Roadmap, which was included in the June 1, 2021 Press Release. We will also …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / RushNet, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with target acquisition heliosDX, is pleased to announce an update to the Roadmap, which was included in the June 1, 2021 Press Release. We will also highlight the spinoff dividend enhancement, and acquisition for heliosDX and RushNet, Inc.

Completed:

  • Filing Disclosures
  • Filing Financials
  • Attorney Letter
  • Mid/2nd Quarter Financial Update (Record Breaking)
  • Pink Current
  • Website transition chattahoocheelabs.com to heliosDX.com
  • Professional Sales and Marketing Video
  • R/S Officially Canceled
  • *NEW: Hiring a Director of Virtual Sales - Completed

In Progress and Updates:

  • Audit Financials - Will Reach Satisfactory Audit
  • Spinoff RushNet, Inc Subsidiaries - Hold; Pending heliosDX Spinoff
  • Lab Acquisition(s) and/or LOI Update - Target Close Date Late 3rd Quarter
  • Complete the Merger/Acquisition (heliosDX by RushNet) - Imminent
  • Reengage FINRA - Part of Spinoff Process
  • SEC Reporting - Pending Spinoff
  • Preparation of Application to SEC & FINRA
  • Launch National Sales Campaign Utilizing Verb Technologies - August 1, 2021

New Items:

  • RushNet Acquisition of Grandeza Healthcare -In Progress
  • heliosDX Opening Executive Offices in Florida - Pending Lease Signature
  • Announcement of Board Members - Coming in 3rd Quarter
  • Hiring of Executive Team - Ongoing, Will post positions VIA LinkedIn

We previously announced upon the spinoff of heliosDX, the RushNet, Inc shareholders would have access and receive the following:

  1. Receive One Share of heliosDX per 1,000 shares of RushNet owned upon close on the ex-dividend date.
  2. RushNet shareholders would have access to purchase 11 shares of heliosDX per 1,000 shares of Rushnet, Inc at a discount to market upon the close on the ex-dividend date.
  3. Rushnet shareholders as of the close on the ex-dividend date would also receive a dividend in the legacy RushNet, Inc upon spinoff. The dividend is yet to be determined.

Example: If you owned 1,000,000 of RushNet upon close on the ex-dividend date you would receive 1,000 shares of heliosDX. You would also have the exclusive right to purchase 11,000 additional shares of heliosDX at a discount to market. You also receive a dividend in the RushNet legacy to be spun off later.

