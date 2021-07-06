Jenoptik Sells Crystal Growth Business to Hellma Materials; Terms Not Disclosed
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells germanium crystal growth business to Hellma Materials.A contract between the parties was signed yesterday, but purchase price will not be disclosedThe acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, which is expected …
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells germanium crystal growth business to Hellma Materials.A contract between the parties was signed yesterday, but purchase price will not be disclosedThe acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, which is expected …
- (PLX AI) – Jenoptik sells germanium crystal growth business to Hellma Materials.
- A contract between the parties was signed yesterday, but purchase price will not be disclosed
- The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, which is expected within the next weeks
- Jenoptik's crystal growing activities are bundled in Photonic Sense GmbH, Eisenach (Thuringia)
- Jenoptik CEO says: "With this step, we continue to implement our strategic goal of focusing on applications around optics and photonics"
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare