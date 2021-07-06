Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on Russia-Brazil Trade and Economic Relations

Other participants in the seminar organised by the Brazilian Institute for Applied Economic Research included the Institute's Director, Carlos von Doellinger, Brazilian Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Fendt Junior, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Márcia Donner Abreu, Director of the Integration Development Department at the European Economic Commission Goar Barseghyan, Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Pedro Miguel da Costa e Silva, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky and Director of the Bilateral Cooperation Development Department at the Russian Ministry for Economic Development Alexander Dianov.

MOSCOW, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the Russia–Brazil Business Council and CEO of PhosAgro, Andrey Guryev, took part in an International Seminar on Russia–Brazil Trade and Economic Relations titled "Deepening Cooperation to Promote Growth and Development".

As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted in his speech, Russia and Brazil have good opportunities for mutual investment and developing trade and economic cooperation.

"Over the years we have gone through various phases in the development of our trade and economic relations. We have created remarkable traditions, expanded areas of cooperation, and we have excellent prospects in our joint work in the international arena," Mr Rybakov said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that "the pandemic has led to challenges and restrictions to what was previously considered normal. Now we must find a way forward in the turbulent seas of the international economy and international relations."

Mr Ryabkov cited PhosAgro as a positive example of the expansion of cooperation between the two states amid the challenging backdrop of the pandemic.

"I would welcome it if many other companies from Russia would look for investment opportunities in order to increase added value through deeper cooperation," said Mr Ryabkov.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that the Russian Foreign Ministry would provide full support for Russian companies to "look at Brazil as a country of opportunities where good conditions for business and investment have been created," and to urge their Brazilian counterparts not to downplay the extensive opportunities in Russia.

In turn, Brazil's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for bilateral relations with Asia, Oceania and Russia, Márcia Donner Abreu, noted that Russia has traditionally been one of Brazil's 15 largest trade partners.