checkAd

PPG Appoints LG Tackett as Vice President, Global Operations, Industrial Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 15:15  |  23   |   |   

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9. Reporting to Rebecca Liebert, executive vice president, Tackett will be responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005080/en/

PPG announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tackett joins PPG from DuPont where he was vice president, integrated operations, water and protection business, responsible for manufacturing technology, environmental health and safety (EHS), integrated operations planning, continuous improvement and capital deployment.

Prior to this role, Tackett led Valspar’s coatings operations where he delivered multiple expansion projects and safety improvements, and was a member of the senior leadership team that drove reengineered sales and operations planning processes. Prior to Valspar, Tackett led operations and technology at Aleris International’s recycle and specification alloy division, where he was the first vice president of global manufacturing for the division. In this role, he successfully implemented and improved manufacturing and technology work processes that drove operational excellence for the firm.

Tackett spent 15 years of his career at Celanese, beginning as a maintenance supervisor and reliability engineer, and advancing through multiple EHS and manufacturing leadership roles of increasing responsibility, before becoming vice president of manufacturing for Celanese’s advanced engineering materials division. He also completed expatriate assignments in Germany and China, which included serving as general manager of the company’s Nanjing, China site, one of Celanese’s largest multi-business manufacturing complexes. He started his career with PPG in 1993 in New Martinsville, WV.

Tackett earned both a bachelor’s of science and master’s of science degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Appoints LG Tackett as Vice President, Global Operations, Industrial Segment PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9. Reporting to Rebecca Liebert, executive vice president, Tackett will be responsible for leading the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
01.07.21
24.06.21
PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results July 19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21
23.06.21
PPG Announces Preferred Paint Supplier Agreement with Six Flags
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21
22.06.21
22.06.21
17.06.21
15.06.21