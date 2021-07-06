checkAd

GenTech Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Unique Children’s Supplement Brand “Nature Soothie”

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfitnutrition.com) marketplace, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") for the acquisition of a 75% controlling stake in Nature Spoon LLC ("Nature Soothie"), the producer of the unique ‘Nature Soothie®' branded herbal supplement lollipops for children.

Nature Soothie products are currently distributed through UNFI, and sold in top health food stores in the United States, including Sprouts Farmer's Market and Whole Foods Market. Nature Soothie products are also sold online at NatureSoothie.com and at the Nature Soothie Amazon store (www.amazon.com/naturesoothie).

"As we continue to expand our Sinfit roll-up strategy, we are targeting brands and products with true market-leading quality that offer a complementary fit in our ecosystem of target markets and existing products," remarked Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition. "Nature Soothie resoundingly satisfies both of those criteria, with tremendous products that target a critical segment of the market - children - where we have had very little exposure to date."

Nature Soothie offers a variety of children's herbal supplements designed to address specific everyday health needs (Immune, Tummy, Comfort, and Relax). The lollipops are made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic honey and herbal extracts such as chamomile, peppermint, black elderberry, and passionflower. All Nature Soothie products have a simple but delicious taste with only 4g of natural sugar. They are also gluten free and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

According to Sara Zolfaghari, Nature Soothie Founder & CEO, the product was inspired by her own desire to have access to healthy all-natural supplement products that her young daughter would willingly consume: "I started Nature Soothie in early 2016, inspired by my little daughter, to create an innovative delivery format for children's herbal supplements. I remember walking through the aisles of my local health food stores and pharmacies looking for natural remedies for my kid. The problem was, even though there were tons of products on the shelves, none were really appealing to young children. The result is Nature Soothie's line of herbal supplement lollipops: loved by children, trusted by parents."

