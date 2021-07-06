checkAd

Visikol partners with MatTek to leverage their advanced cell culture models in its suite of drug discovery services

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two months, both MatTek and Visikol have been acquired by CELLINK, the world's leading bioconvergence company. CELLINK is focused on bringing together, the technologies, products, services, and people required to create the future of medicine. Together, MatTek and Visikol bring significant experience with providing researchers best-in-class in vitro models and services for evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of therapeutics and personal care products. Today, the two companies are announcing that Visikol will now be leveraging the MatTek portfolio of advanced cell culture models within its drug discovery services.

Over the last three years, Visikol has built out a robust portfolio of liver cell culture assays (DILI, NASH, NAFLD) as well as a diverse portfolio of cancer 3D cell culture assays which have allowed the company to provide its clients with in vitro solutions for a wide range of different research questions. In providing these solutions to its clients, Visikol always works to balance throughput, cost and the required level of in vivo relevancy such that every assay meets a client's specific research requirements.

In working to meet the needs of its clients, Visikol noticed a gap for models and assays within the epithelial space (i.e., models that mimic tissues at the surface of the body) such that Visikol was unable to meet the needs of clients looking to address research questions regarding these tissues. During this same time, MatTek has become the industry leader in the epithelial model space and provides researchers around the world with tissue models, primary cells, media and culture wear as well as toxicology services.

Going forward, Visikol will leverage MatTek's extensive portfolio of advanced cell culture models which include airway, skin, cornea, and intestinal models. These human derived models provide a highly relevant and affordable solution for evaluating drug toxicity, pharmacokinetics and modeling a wide range of diseases. These models will be a bolt on addition to Visikol's in vitro contract research services which include end-to-end study design and execution with readouts including high content imaging, histology, multiplex immunofluorescence imaging, qPCR, ELISA, HPLC and LCMS.

