checkAd

Paycom Launches BetiTM, an Industry-First Employee-Driven Payroll Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 15:15  |  20   |   |   

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has announced the launch of the industry’s first self-service payroll technology allowing employees to do their own payroll, improving data accuracy, oversight and the user experience for businesses and their employees on each payroll cycle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005447/en/

Beti is the industry’s first self-service payroll technology, allowing employees to do their own payroll. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beti is the industry’s first self-service payroll technology, allowing employees to do their own payroll. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paycom’s BetiTM (Better Employee Transaction Interface), an enhancement to the company’s existing payroll offering, further automates and streamlines the payroll process by empowering employees to do their own payroll, increasing efficiencies and reducing errors. Employees already manage all other components of their paychecks, including timecards, expenses, PTO requests and benefits; now they have the convenience within Paycom to process their own payroll, too.

“With Beti, employees do their own payroll,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO. “It should have always been this way, but the tech didn’t exist. Today it does, and employers and employees will win with it.”

Beti puts the payroll responsibility into the hands of employees, eliminating what used to be a multistep, imperfect and time-consuming process for HR and payroll staff members.

“Beti is the most revolutionary payroll product I’ve ever seen,” said a vice president of HR at an auto rental company, a client with 350 employees that has been using a pilot version of Beti.

To learn more about all the features available through Paycom’s Beti, visit paycom.com/beti.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Paycom Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paycom Launches BetiTM, an Industry-First Employee-Driven Payroll Solution Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has announced the launch of the industry’s first self-service payroll technology allowing employees to do their own payroll, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste