Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) today announced a partnership with Tech Data , an IT distribution and solutions aggregator serving more than 125,000 partners, globally. The partnership helps enterprises and other organizations automate the response to, and build resilience against, critical events, from cyber-attacks and IT outages to severe weather events and more, while opening new routes to market for Everbridge.

Everbridge Announces Partnership with Global Solutions Aggregator Tech Data to Drive Critical Event Management (CEM) Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Tech Data is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Cheryl Neal, Vice President of Strategy and Vendor Acquisition at Tech Data. “With Everbridge added to our portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

The benefits of this new partnership to channel partners include access to Everbridge’s suite of solutions, such as:

Mass Notification : Keep everyone informed before, during and after a critical event.

Keep everyone informed before, during and after a critical event. Safety Connection : Know the location of employees based on their static, last known, and expected location.

Know the location of employees based on their static, last known, and expected location. Risk Center : Deliver actionable information that helps reduce risk wherever employees live, work or travel.

Over 5,700 global customers rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events. Everbridge’s solution leverages tens of thousands of continually updated risk data elements — all curated through a “single pane of glass” visualization, combined with machine learning and automation. With industry-leading redundancy, scalability and uptime, the Everbridge platform reaches over 800 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Tech Data’s unparalleled reach and channel relationships combine with Everbridge’s CEM expertise to help organizations of all kinds, and across all sectors, automate the complicated task of responding to threats that can often occur simultaneously,” said Vernon Irvin, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Everbridge. “Thousands of customers benefit from our solutions, and we know we can support even more through the vast Tech Data ecosystem.”