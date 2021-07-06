checkAd

Genius Brands Appoints Kerry Phelan as EVP & General Manager of Global Franchise Management to Drive Brand Development in the Retail Marketplace Worldwide

Former Consumer Products & Retail Executive at DreamWorks Animation and Pixar Built Global Campaigns for Multi-Billion Dollar Brands, Including the Star Wars and Cars Franchises

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its mission to bring quality children’s content and branded products to screens and shelves around the world, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announced today the appointment of Kerry Phelan, a 30-year consumer branding executive, to the newly created position of Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Franchise Management. Phelan will report to both Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, and Harold Chizick, President of Global Content Sales, Marketing & Consumer Products.

After she successfully launched the Star Wars brand at LEGO Systems Inc., Phelan was recruited directly to Lucasfilm Ltd. where she led the global consumer products & promotional licensing business for the multi-billion-dollar Star Wars franchise in over 60 countries worldwide. She then joined Pixar Animation Studios, reporting directly to Steve Jobs, where she launched, in concert with Disney Consumer Products, the original Cars consumer product program, which became a top tier, blockbuster franchise totaling more than $8B in retail sales. Following Pixar, Phelan spent seven years at DreamWorks Animation as head of consumer products and licensing, driving the development of franchise management plans for the studio’s film and television properties, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon & others. At DreamWorks, she managed the retail consumer products business and doubled the consumer products revenue in just three years. Most recently, she served as President of Global Franchise Management at Lionsgate Entertainment, where under her leadership, the studio created brand extensions spanning location-based and live entertainment venues, consumer products, licensed merchandise, brand partnerships and an array of promotional ventures for such blockbuster franchises as The Hunger Games and Twilight.

