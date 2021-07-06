Genius Brands Appoints Kerry Phelan as EVP & General Manager of Global Franchise Management to Drive Brand Development in the Retail Marketplace Worldwide

Former Consumer Products & Retail Executive at DreamWorks Animation and Pixar Built Global Campaigns for Multi-Billion Dollar Brands, Including the Star Wars and Cars Franchises

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its mission to bring quality children’s content and branded products to screens and shelves around the world, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announced today the appointment of Kerry Phelan, a 30-year consumer branding executive, to the newly created position of Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Franchise Management. Phelan will report to both Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, and Harold Chizick, President of Global Content Sales, Marketing & Consumer Products.

