Alphamin Announces Q2 2021 EBITDA Guidance of US$34m and Production, Sales and Growth Projects Update

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational and growth update for the quarter ended June 2021:

  • Q2 EBITDA guidance of $34m, at a tin price of $28,326/t versus current of $31,800/t
  • Net Debt reduced to $29.9m
  • Contained tin production of 2,412 tons (11% below prior guidance and 8% below the prior quarter)
  • Fine tin recovery plant fully commissioned and producing from 26 June 2021
  • Mpama South phase 3 drilling progressing to plan with strong visual mineralisation from initial step-out holes
  • Mpama North Deeps drilling commenced 2 July 2021 with additional rigs under mobilisation to accelerate drilling campaign

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended June 20212

Description Units Actual
    Quarter
ended June
2021 		Quarter
ended March
2021 		Variance
Tons Processed Tons 105,294 93,997 12%
Tin Grade Processed % Sn 3.2 3.8 -16%
Overall Plant Recovery % 72 74 -3%
Contained Tin Produced Tons 2,412 2,611 -8%
Contained Tin Sold Tons 2,404 3,351 -28%
EBITDA3 (Q2 2021 guidance) US$'000 34,000 36,453 -7%
Tin Price Achieved US$/t 28,326 23,083 23%


____________________________
1Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020. 2Production information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates. 3Q2 2021 EBITDA represents management’s guidance.

Operational and Financial Performance

Contained tin production of 2,412 tons was 11% below guidance (2,700 tons), impacted by a low feed grade of 3.2% Sn compared to 3.8% Sn the previous quarter. The month of June 2021 saw lower than expected grades from underground. The variable nature of tin mineralisation in the orebody may cause large fluctuations in delivered grade – as a mitigating tool we will increase planned waste development for the remainder of the year in order to provide more mining flexibility for blending high- and low-grade areas.

