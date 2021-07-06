Alphamin Announces Q2 2021 EBITDA Guidance of US$34m and Production, Sales and Growth Projects Update

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational and growth update for the quarter ended June 2021:



Q2 EBITDA guidance of $34m , at a tin price of $28,326/t versus current of $31,800/t

guidance of , at a tin price of $28,326/t versus current of $31,800/t Net Debt reduced to $29.9m

reduced to Contained tin production of 2,412 tons (11% below prior guidance and 8% below the prior quarter)

of (11% below prior guidance and 8% below the prior quarter) Fine tin recovery plant fully commissioned and producing from 26 June 2021

fully commissioned and producing from 26 June 2021 Mpama South phase 3 drilling progressing to plan with strong visual mineralisation from initial step-out holes

progressing to plan with from initial step-out holes Mpama North Deeps drilling commenced 2 July 2021 with additional rigs under mobilisation to accelerate drilling campaign

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended June 20212