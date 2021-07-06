checkAd

IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021   

Adds Business Operations and Capital Markets Expertise

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the appointments of Kathy Hanrahan, Paul Baldwin, Mark Romano, and Jim Ratigan, to its Board of Directors.

IotaComm is building the next generation of wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things, leveraging a nationwide portfolio of FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum. The Company's solutions enable real-time data aggregation to advance health, safety, and sustainability for commercial and industrial customers.

"I am delighted to welcome our new independent directors to the IotaComm team," said Terrence DeFranco, President and CEO of IotaComm. "We are at a critical point in the Company's growth, and it is very exciting to add their combined knowledge, experience and expertise. Their insights and perspectives will bring significant value to our shareholders as we confront the strategic alternatives that we will face in the future."

The Company also announced the resignation of J. Barclay Knapp from the Board of Directors.

"I am very thankful for Barclay's leadership that helped to get us to this point in our growth," DeFranco continued. "I look forward to continue to work with him on fulfilling our shared vision of becoming the leading wireless communication platform for the Internet of Things."

The Company also announced the appointment of Marcum, LLP as the new auditor, replacing Friedman, LLP.

Biographies:

Kathy Hanrahan

Kathy Hanrahan currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Red Mountain Weight Loss. Prior to joining Red Mountain, Ms. Hanrahan ran her own management consulting firm where she focused her time on providing financial, operational, and strategic support to growing organizations within the State of Arizona, as well as serving as a director for both public and private companies located in the States of Arizona and Texas.

Before establishing New Horizons Management Consulting in 2010, Ms. Hanrahan was employed by TASER International Inc. (now AXON). During her tenure with TASER, she served in several key executive positions. These positions included, in order from her hire: Controller (1996 - 2000), Chief Financial Officer (2000 - 2004), taking the Company public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2001, Chief Operations Officer (2003 - 2006) and President and Chief Operating Officer (2006 - 2008). Her last position with the organization was as the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairperson for the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers (2008 - 2010).

