Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Stockholder Update

The company continues to build out its "post-Covid" lot sales program by implementing significant enhancements to the infrastructure of the estate. The company believes these enhancements will not only increase the value of the estate, but also promote further lot sales.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, commented, "Over the past year, we've initiated a complete beautification renovation and quality upgrades for numerous existing amenities and features. These enhancements range from improved roads and entrance facades to guest experiences, the introduction of new products such as our artisanal wine salts, as well as the continuation of our olive oil program. In addition, we plan to build an artisanal distillery using our estate grown fruits, and cultivate a 10-hectare truffle forest giving our guests and homeowners more unique experiences, among other improvements. We have stated that we believed we would see a boom in interest in the post-Covid world and indeed we are beginning to see this. We anticipate that in Q3, we can deed and therefore recognize approximately $4-$6 million from the sale of between 20-30 lots at Algodon Wine Estates. Many of these sales began late in the second quarter of this year despite the reduced economic activity caused by the pandemic. We believe we will continue to see growing interest into the third quarter and beyond.

"Since our uplisting to Nasdaq, we have paid down most of our debt and completed the final payment on the strategic acquisition of additional land directly adjacent to the existing property of Algodon Wine Estates, which measures a staggering total of 4,138 acres of land, more than doubling the original property area. With all of these new and exciting experiences being added to Algodon Wine Estates, we expect growing interest from international buyers seeking a global luxury destination exhibiting unrivaled wine & spirits, wellness, culinary and sport, and we believe we have made significant strides in that direction.