checkAd

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Stockholder Update

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 15:15  |  30   |   |   

Company Anticipates Robust Vineyard Estate Lot Sales in Post-Covid WorldNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIE / July 6, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on …

Company Anticipates Robust Vineyard Estate Lot Sales in Post-Covid World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIE / July 6, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today provided a corporate update for its stockholders.

The company continues to build out its "post-Covid" lot sales program by implementing significant enhancements to the infrastructure of the estate. The company believes these enhancements will not only increase the value of the estate, but also promote further lot sales.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, commented, "Over the past year, we've initiated a complete beautification renovation and quality upgrades for numerous existing amenities and features. These enhancements range from improved roads and entrance facades to guest experiences, the introduction of new products such as our artisanal wine salts, as well as the continuation of our olive oil program. In addition, we plan to build an artisanal distillery using our estate grown fruits, and cultivate a 10-hectare truffle forest giving our guests and homeowners more unique experiences, among other improvements. We have stated that we believed we would see a boom in interest in the post-Covid world and indeed we are beginning to see this. We anticipate that in Q3, we can deed and therefore recognize approximately $4-$6 million from the sale of between 20-30 lots at Algodon Wine Estates. Many of these sales began late in the second quarter of this year despite the reduced economic activity caused by the pandemic. We believe we will continue to see growing interest into the third quarter and beyond.

"Since our uplisting to Nasdaq, we have paid down most of our debt and completed the final payment on the strategic acquisition of additional land directly adjacent to the existing property of Algodon Wine Estates, which measures a staggering total of 4,138 acres of land, more than doubling the original property area. With all of these new and exciting experiences being added to Algodon Wine Estates, we expect growing interest from international buyers seeking a global luxury destination exhibiting unrivaled wine & spirits, wellness, culinary and sport, and we believe we have made significant strides in that direction.

Seite 1 von 2
Gaucho Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Stockholder Update Company Anticipates Robust Vineyard Estate Lot Sales in Post-Covid WorldNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIE / July 6, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
17.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21
10.06.21