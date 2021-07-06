checkAd

Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 15:20  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest collaboration with PwC China to help audiences get ahead of the Quantum challenge. (The full paper can be read at https://www.pwccn.com/en/issues/cybersecurity-and-data-privacy/rethink ...)

The educational paper provides an overview of the quantum computing advancement; as well as the latest development of post-quantum cryptographic standards. It uses factual information, simple language, and analogies to explain some profound theories of quantum computing. The intention is to help businesses to assess and make an action plan.

"The widespread use of cryptographic solutions today means that all information assets that are valuable to us could be at risk as advances in quantum computing technology threatens essentially all public key cryptographic schemes currently in use. This paper provides updated information for business leaders to keep abreast of this emerging risk", said Samuel Sinn, Partner, Cybersecurity & Privacy Service, PwC China.

"The task to unravel what cryptographic tools are being used and then implementing new ones while ensuring interoperability could be very time consuming. Considering the speed with which quantum computing technology is evolving, it would be prudent to plan ahead for this emerging security threat.", said William Gee, Partner, Digitalisation Office, PwC China.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "We are delighted to work with our business partner, PwC China. Their leadership on post-quantum cryptography and its impact on the fast-growing digital economy further corroborates the urgency for enterprises to start preparing for post-quantum data protection."

Sergey Strakhov, CTO of 01 Communique added, "With the fast-approaching quantum threat we must introduce quantum-safe public key crypto systems into our existing systems."

About PwC - Globally

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We are a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

Seite 1 von 3
1 Communique Laboratory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
16.06.21
10.06.21