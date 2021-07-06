checkAd

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Third Quarter Results on July 28, 2021

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of business on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmtr7qkc a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 8450289.

For those unable to participate on July 29, 2021, an archived version will be available until August 13, 2021 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 8450289.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:  Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:  http://www.excocorp.com




