EANS-Adhoc RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital Notes
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
06.07.2021
St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands -
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited
(the "Company")
EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital
Notes
(the "Securities")
having the benefit of a support agreement entered into with
Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI")
(as legal successor of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich Aktiengesellschaft)
ISIN: XS0193631040
Common Code: 019363104
6 July 2021
The Company has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Condition 5(a)
of the Securities, and RBI has approved the exercise of the option, to redeem
all currently outstanding 90,475 Securities in the aggregate principal amount of
EUR 90,475,000 in cash at the Liquidation Preference of EUR 1,000 per Security
plus any accrued and unpaid interest (if any) thereon on 15 December 2021 as the
next Interest Payment Date, subject to the prior notice of RBI that approval
from the European Central Bank as relevant regulator has been received and
fulfilment of all other necessary conditions for exercising the call pursuant to
the terms and conditions of the Securities.
This notice is not intended to constitute the formal notice of such redemption
which, following the Company's formal resolution to exercise the call right upon
all requirements being fulfilled, will be given separately in accordance with
the terms and conditions of the Securities, and will contain the applicable
redemption date and details.
Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice have the
meaning ascribed thereto in the Offering Circular issued in respect of the
Securities by the Company dated 11 June 2004.
RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited
IFC 5
St. Helier
Jersey JE1 1ST
Channel Islands
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4961377
OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
