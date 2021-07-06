--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information06.07.2021St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands -Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MARRZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited(the "Company")EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate CapitalNotes(the "Securities")having the benefit of a support agreement entered into withRaiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI")(as legal successor of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich Aktiengesellschaft)ISIN: XS0193631040Common Code: 0193631046 July 2021The Company has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Condition 5(a)of the Securities, and RBI has approved the exercise of the option, to redeemall currently outstanding 90,475 Securities in the aggregate principal amount ofEUR 90,475,000 in cash at the Liquidation Preference of EUR 1,000 per Securityplus any accrued and unpaid interest (if any) thereon on 15 December 2021 as thenext Interest Payment Date, subject to the prior notice of RBI that approvalfrom the European Central Bank as relevant regulator has been received andfulfilment of all other necessary conditions for exercising the call pursuant tothe terms and conditions of the Securities.This notice is not intended to constitute the formal notice of such redemptionwhich, following the Company's formal resolution to exercise the call right uponall requirements being fulfilled, will be given separately in accordance withthe terms and conditions of the Securities, and will contain the applicableredemption date and details.Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice have themeaning ascribed thereto in the Offering Circular issued in respect of theSecurities by the Company dated 11 June 2004.RZB Finance (Jersey) III LimitedIFC 5St. HelierJersey JE1 1STChannel IslandsFurther inquiry note:John P. Carlson, CFAGroup Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43-1-71 707-2089www.rbinternational.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III LimitedIFC 5JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islandsphone:FAX:mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.comWWW:ISIN: XS0193631040indexes:stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdamlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4961377OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited