checkAd

EANS-Adhoc RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital Notes

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.07.2021, 15:30  |  15   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
06.07.2021

St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands -
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited
(the "Company")
EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital
Notes
(the "Securities")
having the benefit of a support agreement entered into with
Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI")
(as legal successor of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich Aktiengesellschaft)

ISIN: XS0193631040
Common Code: 019363104
6 July 2021

The Company has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Condition 5(a)
of the Securities, and RBI has approved the exercise of the option, to redeem
all currently outstanding 90,475 Securities in the aggregate principal amount of
EUR 90,475,000 in cash at the Liquidation Preference of EUR 1,000 per Security
plus any accrued and unpaid interest (if any) thereon on 15 December 2021 as the
next Interest Payment Date, subject to the prior notice of RBI that approval
from the European Central Bank as relevant regulator has been received and
fulfilment of all other necessary conditions for exercising the call pursuant to
the terms and conditions of the Securities.

This notice is not intended to constitute the formal notice of such redemption
which, following the Company's formal resolution to exercise the call right upon
all requirements being fulfilled, will be given separately in accordance with
the terms and conditions of the Securities, and will contain the applicable
redemption date and details.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice have the
meaning ascribed thereto in the Offering Circular issued in respect of the
Securities by the Company dated 11 June 2004.
RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited
IFC 5
St. Helier
Jersey JE1 1ST
Channel Islands




Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4961377
OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited


Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich Hybridanleihe 0,153 % ohne Laufzeitbegrenzung jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / EUR 200,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Subordinated Floating Rate Capital Notes - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
enercast Wins Nationwide Contract for Wind and Solar Energy Forecasts in Ukraine
Netcetera und Entersekt setzen bei PLUSCARD erstmals in Europa den FIDO-Authentifizierungsstandard ...
HIGH END PRODUCTIONS: Herbert G. Kloiber und Constantin Film gründen Produktionsunternehmen / ...
CarNext: 400 Millionen Euro Kapitalerhöhung für Europas führende B2C und B2B ...
EANS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern stattet Einsatzkräfte der Polizei mit Bodycams von Motorola Solutions ...
KPS Capital Partners verkauft DexKo an Brookfield Business Partners
Neuer SKODA FABIA startet ab 13.990 Euro (FOTO)
Titel
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Rogert & Ulbrich informiert zum Diesel-Abgasskandal: BGH verhandelt zu umstrittener Daimler-Abschalteinrichtung
Fokus auf das Kerngeschäft: Cloudbasiertes Outsourcing von IT und Geschäftsabläufen gewinnt für europäische ...
Dieselskandal bei Mercedes-Benz-Fahrzeugen: Dritte obsiegende OLG-Entscheidung gegen die Daimler AG (FOTO)
EU-Einwegplastikverbot: Mehrwegsystem VYTAL erhält das Umweltzeichen Blauer Engel von Bundesumweltministerin (FOTO)
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Paigo gewinnt renommierten Digital Leader Award
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück