Control insects effectively without a chemical bomb
St Gallen, 06/07/2021. Mosquitoes and flies in our living areas are annoying and often not easy to get rid of. Different options, from tried and tested home remedies to chemical, toxic substances to modern electronic insect traps, promise a remedy. But what really helps against these annoying pests? In this article, we explain for you where the advantages and disadvantages of the individual control methods lie and why a "chemical bomb" is strongly discouraged.
Will there be more mosquitoes and insects in the summer of 2021?
There is nothing to suggest that a mosquito or insect plague will occur this year. Nevertheless, the conditions are favourable for large populations. April and May were rainy; now it is getting warmer and warmer and the first heatwaves are setting in. Many species of mosquito lay their eggs in flooded fields near rivers. However, smaller pools and puddles are also ideally suited for this. The first preventive measure to avoid a lot of mosquitoes indoors is therefore, to remove stagnant water in outdoor areas, such as the garden, balcony, terrace, etc.
Do mosquitoes transmit the coronavirus?
There is currently no evidence that mosquitoes transmit COVID-19. However, this cannot yet be ruled out, or the virus could mutate in such a way that this becomes possible. What you have to consider now though, is that other dangerous viruses are transmitted by mosquitoes. Due to the rising temperatures in Europe, more and more mosquito species from tropical areas are settling and bringing diseases. These include the Culex mosquito, the Asian tiger mosquito, and the Aedes mosquito. These transmit yellow fever, as well as the Zika, chikungunya, West Nile, and dengue viruses. In order to protect your own home and family, you should therefore drive annoying bloodsuckers away quickly and set up effective insect protection.
