Control insects effectively without a chemical bomb

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

. Mosquitoes and flies in our living areas are annoying and often not easy to get rid of. Different options, from tried andtoto, promise a remedy. But what really helps against these annoying pests? In this article, we explain for you where theof the individual control methods lie and why a "chemical bomb" is strongly discouraged.There is nothing to suggest that awill occur this year. Nevertheless, the conditions are favourable for large populations. April and May were rainy; now it is getting warmer and warmer and the firstare setting in. Many species of mosquito lay their eggs in flooded fields near rivers. However, smaller pools and puddles are also ideally suited for this. The firstto avoid a lot of mosquitoes indoors is therefore, to remove stagnant water in outdoor areas, such as the garden, balcony, terrace, etc.There is currentlythat. However, this, or the virus could mutate in such a way that this becomes possible. What you have to consider now though, is that other dangerous viruses are transmitted by mosquitoes. Due to thein Europe, more andfrom tropical areas are settling and. These include the Culex mosquito, the Asian tiger mosquito, and the Aedes mosquito. These transmit yellow fever, as well as the Zika, chikungunya, West Nile, and dengue viruses. In order to protect your own home and family, you should therefore driveaway quickly and set up