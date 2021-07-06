ISW Holdings Completes Successful Audit of 2020 Financial Data, Targets SEC Reporting Status and Uplist of Shares

LAS VEGAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that a third-party auditor has completed and signed off on a full audit of the Company’s 2020 annual financial records.

“We are proud to present a clean bill of health in terms of our financial data and compliance, and we look forward to continued transparency in delivering shareholder value ahead,” commented ISW Holdings President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce.

The completion of this latest audit provides for the Company’s filing of Form 10 to become a fully-reporting entity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These steps will help ISWH uplist its shares with the goal being an eventual move onto a major listed exchange, contingent upon the Company meeting its revenue growth projections over coming quarters.

Pierce added, “We are hitting our stride at just the right time. According to recent analysis, China’s move to crack down on cryptocurrency mining nets out to a better world for ISW Holdings: the algorithm has adjusted to 54% of the global hash dropping out of the picture, which makes it 28% easier and more profitable for our own mining operations. With the signing of our new Georgia crypto mining land lease agreement, we are now also positioned to benefit on the hosting side from miners seeking a new home after fleeing China.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

The Company’s cryptocurrency mining segment, established in partnership with industry leader, Bit5ive LLC, is driven by a mission to mine cryptocurrency with a zero carbon footprint.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com.





