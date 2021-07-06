Un-carrier Reinvents the Fan Experience with 5G at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby

The best week in baseball is back! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today shared all the ways the Un-carrier is using its market-leading 5G network to upgrade the fan experience at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Denver, as a part of MLB All Star Week. Starting today, anyone can download the all-new MLB AR (augmented reality) app MLB created in partnership with T-Mobile to give fans a never-before-seen, immersive AR experience during the Home Run Derby. Also new this year, 5G-integrated cameras mounted on player hats and catcher masks will virtually place fans onto the field in real-time to see batting practice and the Derby, all from the players’ point-of-view. Plus, the Un-carrier is donating $10,000 for every home run hit with a magenta ball during bonus time at the Home Run Derby to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, which helps cover Little League registration fees for families in need.

“We’re excited to show everyone what an amazing 5G network can do by putting fans smack-dab in the middle of the All-Star Week action— and not just T-Mobile customers, but ALL baseball fans, all across the country,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’ll continue partnering with MLB to reinvent new fan experiences unlocked by our 5G network, through the MLB AR app and beyond, so fans can truly see what the future of baseball could look like. It’s going to be epic, and this is only the beginning!”