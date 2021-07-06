checkAd

Un-carrier Reinvents the Fan Experience with 5G at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

The best week in baseball is back! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today shared all the ways the Un-carrier is using its market-leading 5G network to upgrade the fan experience at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Denver, as a part of MLB All Star Week. Starting today, anyone can download the all-new MLB AR (augmented reality) app MLB created in partnership with T-Mobile to give fans a never-before-seen, immersive AR experience during the Home Run Derby. Also new this year, 5G-integrated cameras mounted on player hats and catcher masks will virtually place fans onto the field in real-time to see batting practice and the Derby, all from the players’ point-of-view. Plus, the Un-carrier is donating $10,000 for every home run hit with a magenta ball during bonus time at the Home Run Derby to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, which helps cover Little League registration fees for families in need.

“We’re excited to show everyone what an amazing 5G network can do by putting fans smack-dab in the middle of the All-Star Week action— and not just T-Mobile customers, but ALL baseball fans, all across the country,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’ll continue partnering with MLB to reinvent new fan experiences unlocked by our 5G network, through the MLB AR app and beyond, so fans can truly see what the future of baseball could look like. It’s going to be epic, and this is only the beginning!”

MLB AR App

During the T-Mobile Home Run Derby July 12 at 8 pm ET on ESPN, all fans (not just T-Mobile customers) can view Coors Field in 3D and interact with the live action from virtually anywhere — track ball trails as they’re knocked outta the park, get the inside scoop on stats like distance and more! Naturally, T-Mobile customers with a 5G device score even more: unlocking bonus stats like hang time, exit velocity and max height, plus replaying home runs over and over again. And, this is just the start of the MLB AR app. MLB and T-Mobile will continue to transform the baseball fan experience, working closely to roll out new features, additional 3D stadium representations and more for big moments.

5G Player POV Cameras

The Un-carrier is partnering with MLB to give fans an all-new 5G experience for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby with live, first-person views of batting practice and the event itself. T-Mobile 5G-integrated POV cameras mounted on players’ hats and catchers’ masks will virtually place fans in the middle of the action at Coors Field. This is the first time EVER 5G-embedded wearable cameras are being integrated into a professional sports league’s jewel event, and the cameras, created in partnership with ActionStreamer, are the first-ever to deliver live, synchronized HD video and audio media over 5G thanks to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. Everyone can check out T-Mobile 5G BP hosted by recently retired MLB All-Star Hunter Pence and MLB Network host Lauren Gardner starting July 12 at 6:30 pm ET across T-MobileBeyondtheBases.com and MLB social channels. Then, check out more of these bonus camera angles during the Derby starting at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

Wertpapier


