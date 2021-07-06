INTEMA Announces Appointment of Sports Gaming Hall of Famer Art Manteris to its Board of Directors

“We are very proud and honoured that Art, a 2019 inductee of the SBC Sports Gaming Hall of Fame, has agreed to join our board of directors,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “His vast experience and many achievements in the betting and gaming world will greatly contribute to the success of our strategic expansion in the large and growing iGaming and esports sectors.”

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Art Manteris to its Board of Directors. Mr. Manteris recently retired from Station Casinos after 20 years with the company, and brings more than 35 years of race and sports-book expertise to his new role as a director of Intema.

Before retiring in May 2021, Art was Vice President of Race and Sports Operations at Station Casinos, where he oversaw operations for the company’s 16 sports books in Southern Nevada. Since 2001, Art helped Station Casinos design and develop 10 new or remodeled state-of-the-art race and sports books. He was also involved in the creation of the STN Sports mobile gaming app and the development of a “live” in-play sports wagering product launched in 2017, and introduced Station Casinos’ popular football and basketball “Last Man Standing” contests. Prior to joining Station Casinos, Art spent 15 years with the Las Vegas Hilton (now the Westgate Las Vegas) and later its parent company, Park Place Entertainment (now Caesars Entertainment), including as Vice President of Race and Sports Operations. While at the Las Vegas Hilton, he was instrumental in designing and operating the SuperBook, Las Vegas’ first mega-sports book, and launched the property’s famous “SuperContest”. He also previously served in various sports book capacities for Caesars Palace, where he popularized Nevada’s highly popular sports book Super Bowl proposition wagering, as well as for Barbary Coast, the Stardust and the Fremont Hotel and Casino.

Art has also advised the Nevada State Gaming Control Board, Nevada State Gaming Commission, Nevada Resort Association and the American Gaming Association, and authored the original Sports Book House Wagering Rules and Regulations used for many years by most race and sports books in Nevada and betting operations worldwide. Art is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has been licensed by the Nevada State Gaming Commission since 1991.