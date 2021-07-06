Kering Description of the share repuchase program authorized by the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of July 6, 2021 and implemented pursuant to a delegation from the board of directors’ meeting of July 6, 2021
DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPUCHASE PROGRAM
AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JULY 6, 2021 AND IMPLEMENTED PURSUANT TO A DELEGATION FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ MEETING OF
JULY 6, 2021
This description was prepared in accordance with Articles 241-1 and 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers and in accordance with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
- Date of the General Shareholders' Meeting that authorized the share repurchase program and its implementation
In light of the continuous rise in the Company’s share price, which over the last several weeks has exceeded the maximum purchase price approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of
April 22, 2021, a new authorization for Kering to purchase its own shares under the share repurchase program was granted by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of July 6, 2021 (single
resolution). It is implemented pursuant to a delegation from the Board of Directors’ meeting of
July 6, 2021.
- Number of securities and proportion of share capital held directly or indirectly
As of July 6, 2021, the number of shares held by Kering, directly or indirectly, was 299,211, i.e., 0.2% of the share capital.
- Objectives of the share repurchase program
The objectives of the share repurchase program approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of July 6, 2021 are as follows:
- cancel all or a portion of the shares acquired under the conditions and within the limits provided for by Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code; or
- use all or a portion of the shares acquired to meet obligations related to stock option plans, existing free share grant plans, share grants pursuant to employee
profit-sharing schemes and any other share grants to employees or executive corporate officers, including the implementation of company savings plans for employees and executive corporate officers
of the Company and/or companies, in France and/or outside France, that are or will be related to it under the terms and conditions provided for by law, and to sell or grant shares to them in
accordance with French or foreign laws and regulations; or
