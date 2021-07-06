This description was prepared in accordance with Articles 241-1 and 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers and in accordance with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPUCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JULY 6 , 202 1 AND IMPLEMENTED PURSUANT TO A D E L E GATION FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ’ MEETING OF JULY 6 , 202 1

Date of the General Shareholders' Meeting that authorized the share repurchase program and its implementation

In light of the continuous rise in the Company’s share price, which over the last several weeks has exceeded the maximum purchase price approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of April 22, 2021, a new authorization for Kering to purchase its own shares under the share repurchase program was granted by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of July 6, 2021 (single resolution). It is implemented pursuant to a delegation from the Board of Directors’ meeting of

July 6, 2021.

Number of securities and proportion of share capital held directly or indirectly

As of July 6, 2021, the number of shares held by Kering, directly or indirectly, was 299,211, i.e., 0.2% of the share capital.

Objectives of the share repurchase program

The objectives of the share repurchase program approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of July 6, 2021 are as follows: