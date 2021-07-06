checkAd

TotalEnergies SE Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

June 30, 2021

2,640,429,329

2,801,924,823

A total number of 2,802,099,248 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

